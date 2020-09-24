Tranel understands work, dedication

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s state and federal elections are the most consequential in our lifetimes. The outcome will define the character of Montana and the United States in the years ahead. We must choose candidates who place the good of state and country ahead of self-serving goals.

The contest for Public Service Commission (PSC) District 4 deserves special attention. Monica Tranel is highly qualified. She thoroughly learned the workings of the PSC through service on its legal staff for a number of years. She has represented clients with cases before the commission. She knows what it takes to effectively represent Montanans by being thoroughly informed about complex issues, collaborating with others in a fair process of evaluation, and basing decisions on facts, science and the law.

Raised on an eastern Montana ranch, she understands how work and dedication bring success. That understanding brought her a gold medal as a member of the U.S. Women’s Rowing Team and guides her as a successful attorney representing the interests of Montana citizens.

In comparison, PSC candidate Jennifer Fielder has no qualifications. She has gained public recognition by her support for the Bundy clan, sponsors of armed insurrections in Nevada and Oregon.

Vote for Monica Tranel.