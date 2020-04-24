Tranel uniquely qualified for Montana Public Service Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I enthusiastically add my voice to many who have already supported Monica Tranel’s candidacy for Public Service Commision. Rarely do we get such a clear, good choice for any office. She is unusually qualified.

She is deeply familiar with energy issues, especially in Montana and NorthWestern Energy. She understands the imperative to address climate change and the importance of transitioning vigorously and sensibly toward renewable energy resources.

As an attorney, she has had significant experience working with the PSC and could participate immediately and intelligently from that deep experience. She is articulate and mature and can work with the current commissioners. She can provide leadership on the commission. It's needed.

I value her vision for an increasingly sustainable, affordable energy future, one that fits Montana needs. She knows the particular benefits for Montana jobs, economy and environment that will come as we transition beyond fossil fuels. She will help get us there in a clear, firm and sensible way.

I write this on Earth Day. A sane Montana energy policy is an important element for a healthy Earth, indeed for our own healthy lives. Electing Monica Tranel to the PSC would be a healthy move in that direction.

Ellen Knight,

Missoula

