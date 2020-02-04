Tranel will answer questions about where she stands

The one thing that we should all be aware of is that political operatives have means and ways of making you do things. I know because I am one. I’ve done marketing and public relations for over 25 years, and I’ve had the successes that many wish they could claim.

One such of those would be Andy Boyd, who in a (Feb. 3) letter to the editor here at the Missoulian claimed that transparency is the most important thing in the Montana Public Service Commission race, which I actually kind of agree with. It’s tied with actually getting a functional adult onto the commission, and we can do that with Monica Tranel, whom I support and have worked with for several years.

To be honest and clear, yes, she went to work for the U.S. Senate with Conrad Burns because Burns was leading the charge to reworked the Telecommunications Act of 1996 — and Tranel went to D.C. in 2004 and left shortly after when the work on the act was dropped.

