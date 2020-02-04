Tranel will answer questions about where she stands

The one thing that we should all be aware of is that political operatives have means and ways of making you do things. I know because I am one. I’ve done marketing and public relations for over 25 years, and I’ve had the successes that many wish they could claim.
One such of those would be Andy Boyd, who in a (Feb. 3) letter to the editor here at the Missoulian claimed that transparency is the most important thing in the Montana Public Service Commission race, which I actually kind of agree with. It’s tied with actually getting a functional adult onto the commission, and we can do that with Monica Tranel, whom I support and have worked with for several years.
To be honest and clear, yes, she went to work for the U.S. Senate with Conrad Burns because Burns was leading the charge to reworked the Telecommunications Act of 1996 — and Tranel went to D.C. in 2004 and left shortly after when the work on the act was dropped.
Yes, Tranel, having been born and raised in eastern Montana, grew up considering herself a Republican. So did many people I know. I grew up in Helena and considered myself one until I really saw how they treated members of my community in the early to mid-90s, simply because before then both parties regularly attacked the LGBTQIA+ community.
The GOP still does, while for the most part the Democrats don’t. Guess what party I belong to today? (For transparency, I’m on the executive board of the state Democratic Party, am the first alternate committeeman for the Lewis and Clark County Democrats, and regularly rabble-rouse by running Big Sky Pride. I also own two tech businesses and a marketing firm. I think that covers all my bases.)
If you want to know how a politician stands on something, go to one of their events and ask them. Most are willing to talk with anyone who shows up, and I know Monica Tranel will, for sure.
Kev Hamm,
East Helena