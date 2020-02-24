Tranel will be champion for transparency on PSC

It is no secret that NorthWestern Energy wants to buy the Colstrip 4 generating plant and keep it running indefinitely. But NorthWestern does want to keep secret exactly what this deal is going to cost. By asking the Montana Public Service Commission for pre-approval of the purchase, and for a protective order to keep its coal supply contract terms private, NorthWestern’s trying to deny the public the information it needs to figure out what’s going on. And now the PSC is granting that request.

This won’t do. NorthWestern has the privilege of operating as a monopoly, and in exchange for that privilege is regulated in the public interest. We count on the PSC to regulate the utility, but NorthWestern and the PSC can’t really be held accountable in the absence of the transparency.

Monica Tranel, who’s running for the PSC, is committed to seeing that public utilities are fairly regulated, their services are affordable and the public interest is protected. You can be sure that a she will be a champion for regulating in the full light of day, and that the public will have all the information it needs to hold utilities and the commission, including Monica Tranel herself, accountable.

Sen. Dick Barrett,

Missoula

