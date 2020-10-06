 Skip to main content
Tranel will ensure fair utility prices

This year, one of the most important decisions voters will make at the state level is who serves on the Montana Public Service Commission. That’s because the PSC makes decisions that impact our pocketbooks. It regulates utilities, making sure the rates you pay for electricity, natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunication services are fair and affordable.

But even though the PSC plays this important role, for whatever reason many Montanans skip that part of the ballot. Please don’t. In the PSC’s District 4 race, the choice is clear. Monica Tranel has spent the last 20 years working directly with and for the PSC, serving as a staff attorney, working for its Consumer Counsel, and advocating on regulatory issues, water and property rights, and clean energy projects. An advocate for consumers, Tranel will ensure our utility bills are fair.

Being effective on the PSC requires knowledge of the complex technical and legal issues surrounding utilities. Of the two candidates, only Monica Tranel has that expertise. And she is a Montanan, born and raised here, on a ranch. In addition, she is a two-time Olympic athlete. She’s an exceptional choice.

Please vote for Monica Tranel for the Public Service Commission.

David Rockwell,

Dixon

