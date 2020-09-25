 Skip to main content
Tranel will fight for fair rates

I am a Native Montanan with blue-collar roots. I believe we need people in public service who will fight for Montana families and small businesses.

I support Monica Tranel for a seat on the Public Service Commission. Like me, Tranel has strong roots in Montana. An eastern Montana ranch kid, Tranel grew up here and went on to fight for Montanans for over two decades as an attorney. She argued in front of the Public Service Commission and in the courtroom for Montanan families like mine.

Tranel is a hardworking professional and will fight for fair utility rates for Montana families and small businesses. Tranel believes in facts and science and will help guide Montana towards a renewable, reliable and affordable energy future.

Tranel's opponent, Jennifer Fielder, was not born in Montana and has failed to fight for Montanans. Fielder is the CEO of American Lands Council, the chief organization pushing for large-scale land transfers across the West.

Montanans like you and I deserve a committed, hard-working and competent public service commissioner who will stand up for Montana families. Please join me in volunteering, donating and voting for Monica Tranel for Montana Public Service Commission.

Deborah Carstensen,

Condon

