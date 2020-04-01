Tranel will get PSC on track

I am supporting Monica Tranel for the Montana Public Service Commission in District 4.

As a “Nana” and a retired registered nurse, I care about the future we are handing down. Tranel is working for a clean, sustainable energy future.

The energy grid is a Goliath monopoly where the shareholders’ interests are paramount. They are using ratepayers, us, to support their continuing dependence on the dirty coal dinosaur. There is advanced technology for transition to clean affordable energy.

The Public Service Commission is a five-member board whose job is to balance and mediate privately owned utilities interests with the public users.

Tranel is a champion of the Olympics, a model of focus and dedication. She has over 20 years’ experience as an attorney fighting for consumers. Monica Tranel will keep the PSC on track. The future is now.

Colleen Hinds,

Heron

