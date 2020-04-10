Tranel will prepare for future crises

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every day during COVID-19 we suffer from past failures to plan ahead and prepare for an inevitable, if unlikely, crisis. The lesson? To prepare now for the things we know we have to tackle in the future. That’s why I’m asking you to join me in electing Monica Tranel to the Montana Public Service Commission.

Two things have grown clearer during the current crisis. First, even in Montana we cannot hide from catastrophes that impact the globe. Distant disruptions quickly change our economy and our way of life here in Montana. Climate change is the biggest known threat to health, security and economic stability. Expanding renewable energy is a major step in preventing future crises and Tranel will make this a priority.

Second, our people are Montana’s greatest asset. Even though there are few of us, Montanans prove time and again our ability to bring innovative solutions to tough problems in ways that meet market demands. Tranel will ensure that Montana is developing energy sources that meet the demands of larger markets and therefore reduce the cost of energy to Montana ratepayers.

Elect Monica Tranel to the PSC to safeguard Montana’s energy and stabilize our economy for future generations.

Grant Kier,

Missoula

