You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tranel will protect from sudden costs

Tranel will protect from sudden costs

{{featured_button_text}}

Before the primary election, I made hundreds of phone calls for Monica Tranel, candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission in District 4 in Northwest Montana. I spoke with Republicans and Democrats and found overwhelming support for her. What people liked is Tranel's desire to protect customers from unreasonable charges and unexpected rate hikes.

The PSC is a "down-ballot issue" (not one of the top four races) and some people aren't concerned about it. They should be. The PSC exists mainly to ensure that monopoly utilities like NorthWestern Energy don't gouge their customers. The five current PSC commissioners approve almost everything NWE proposes, at our expense.

NWE doesn't worry about costs because they charge their customers for all expenses and also get a guaranteed 10% return on their investment. Nor do they readily invest in renewables, which are far less expensive to operate and are increasingly reliable. Furthermore, we customers pay for NWE's "good neighbor" actions and commercials. They get the credit and we get the bill.

As a lawyer, Monica Tranel saved NWE customers over $10 million and she knows how the PSC works. Be sure to go "down ballot" and vote for her. You'll be glad you did.

Jan Hoem,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

OK to require certain clothing?
Letters

OK to require certain clothing?

I have no doubt that most of the radicals claiming it’s a violation of their rights to require that they wear masks would be the first to call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News