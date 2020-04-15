Tranel will protect ratepayer interests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current Montana Public Service Commission hasn’t served the public’s interest. Why should you care? Because it affects your pocketbook, your environment and the social well-being of Montanans.

Do wildfires and smoke concern you? We have a family forest in the Lower Blackfoot at risk because of our reliance on fossil fuels. We need a vision for heat and power that reduces fossil carbon emissions.

Monica Tranel is running for the District 4 commissioner. She has over 20 years experience. She has defended ratepayers' interests in court. She has the determination, commitment and vision to get it done.

Tranel grew up on a ranch in eastern Montana, worked as legal counsel for the PSC and knows the values Montanans' have for hard work and their dollars. She also recognizes the risks our kids and grandkids face from unmitigated fossil fuel use. Her dedication and hard work competing in two Olympics infuses her work ethic. She knows how to be a team player but also how to be independent when necessary.

The PSC exists to protect the interests of ratepayers, not the utilities. The current commission has forgotten their responsibility. Monica Tranel will be there for us. She deserves your support!