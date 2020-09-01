Tranel will put expertise to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had the opportunity this summer to accompany District 4 Montana Public Service Commision candidate Monica Tranel as she biked 550 miles through seven counties she hopes to represent. I drove the van from the Canadian/Montana border town of Roosville, through Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Granite and ended at the Idaho border in Ravalli County.

Folks gathered in Noxon at Avista park socially distanced, masks on, to listen as Tranel spoke about how important it is to have experienced leadership on the PSC.

At the kitchen table of a Republican rancher and his wife in Trout Creek, they shared the belief that the PSC should not be a partisan office. And agreed that her 20 years as a practicing attorney in front of the PSC matters, and from Day One she could put that experience to work.

At a campsite visit in Mineral County she talked with a 97-year-old woman who cares about renewable energy. People in Seeley Lake and Ovando were interested in jobs that can be created in Montana by moving to renewable energy sources like wind solar and hydro.

Monica Tranel is persistent and never to be underestimated, and she is kind.

Sue Orr,

Missoula

