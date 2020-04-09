Tranel will restore PSC into entity that works for Montanans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monica Tranel is running for the Montana Public Service Commission, and I am grateful to have such an intelligent, hardworking, educated and knowledgeable candidate for this position.

An attorney with a wealth of experience presenting cases in front of the PSC, Tranel truly understands this complicated area of the law. She also understands the role Public Service Commissioners are supposed to play in Montana — regulating monopolies to protect consumers’ pocketbooks while also ensuring dependable delivery of energy services to consumers. The PSC seems to have lost sight of these goals for a period of years now, and Tranel will return this focus to the PSC.

If elected, Tranel will bring common sense, insightful forward-thinking and Montana pragmatism to the commission. She will fight for reasonable consumer rates while also ensuring that Montanans have solid, long-term renewable energy options.

Monica Tranel grew up in a large Montana ranching family. She knows Montana, has practiced law in Montana and is raising her family here.

I am voting for Monica Tranel for the PSC because she will help return the PSC to a functioning entity that truly benefits Montanans.

Gwen Jones,

Missoula

