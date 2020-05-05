Tranel will support fair, responsible energy decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Energy policy for our future:

The Montana Public Service Commission sets policy for decades ahead regarding energy supply and pricing. These five individuals have immense power that is often used for political reasons, not for the good of Montana citizens.

I urge your vote for Monica Tranel on June 2 (send it in sooner by mail!). She is smart and understands PSC issues, having been a staff attorney. Vote for Tranel to support fair and responsible decisions regarding energy.

Our kids and grandkids deserve a PSC that works for them!

Mary Anne Guggenheim,

Helena

