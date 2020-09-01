 Skip to main content
Tranel won't use PSC seat as political platform

Tranel won't use PSC seat as political platform

I write in support of Monica Tranel's candidacy for Montana Public Service Commission.

Tranel has long and successful legal experience defending Montana utility ratepayers, but most importantly to me, she is unlikely to see the position as a platform for political agendas, since while she runs as a Democrat, she was originally encouraged to run by a friend of mine (now deceased) who was a PSC commissioner and conservative Republican.

That adds up to the combination of technical expertise and political neutrality Montana needs in this critical and contentious position.

Ron Rude,

Plains

