In regards to the letter in the Missoulian by JoEllen Drescher on Dec. 16.
I have been married to a trapper for 53 years. His opinion is that this trap was set to deliberately catch a dog because in that pile of bills before the state legislature there is at least one bill outlawing trapping. And why set a trap for something you can’t give away?
My husband has 10 beavers from damage control. You can have them all for $20.
My husband has never set a foothold trap for beaver in 53 years. He has never caught a dog in a beaver trap.
Doris Dey,
Missoula