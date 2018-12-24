Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

In regards to the letter in the Missoulian by JoEllen Drescher on Dec. 16.

I have been married to a trapper for 53 years. His opinion is that this trap was set to deliberately catch a dog because in that pile of bills before the state legislature there is at least one bill outlawing trapping. And why set a trap for something you can’t give away?

My husband has 10 beavers from damage control. You can have them all for $20.

My husband has never set a foothold trap for beaver in 53 years. He has never caught a dog in a beaver trap.

Doris Dey,

Missoula

