Re: The Dec. 2 guest column “Beavers temper climate changes.”
Really, the hundreds of beavers I have trapped, I am sure I warmed the climate a lot. Unlike other species, beavers do not control other species. Beavers are controlled by their food.
Beavers must be trapped to keep them from destroying their food. The truth is, Greg Munther, you don’t know very much about beavers.
Some years back when prices were about the same as now, I took 96 beavers off the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers. I have trapped beavers from Libby to Bozeman.
Do you know why beavers will not cut large trees on the south or east of a body of water, and how far from the water beavers will go for food?
Beavers will not go much more than 100 feet from the water. Most trees lean to the south and east. When a beaver cuts a tree down, the tops will be over 100 feet and they won’t go that far from the water.
One last question: Why did the Ice Age end? That was only 12,000 years to 20,000 years ago.
I have been trapping beaver since 1963. There are a lot more beavers now than in 1963.
Mike Dey,
Missoula