 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trappers harvest a renewable resource

Trappers harvest a renewable resource

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Connie Poten (letter, Aug. 12): 

This is to thank you for affirming what us trappers have said. Fur is a renewable. The muskrats are still around, as I have trapped many thousands, along with other furbearers. 

I started trapping with my mother in 1942 at the age of 5 years while in school. I did trap the Mississippi. I thought I would list the rivers I trapped in the Northwest but it is easier to list the one I didn't trap: The Yaak. 

There is one critter I will go out of my way to trap: The raccoon. They are the No. 1 carrier of rabies and they leave parasites in their droppings that you don't want to catch.

One animal I go out of my way not to catch is the otter. I like them. 

We trappers do far more good than harm. Now here are the benefits of trapping: Trappers harvest renewable resources and sell them for money that we spend locally.

The animals killed and maimed by traps are minuscule. You anti-trappers know it and I know it. 

I don't know anyone dumb enough to trap a fishing access, including me. 

Thanks again for proving my point. 

Mike Dey,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News