Trappers harvest a renewable resource

Dear Connie Poten (letter, Aug. 12):

This is to thank you for affirming what us trappers have said. Fur is a renewable. The muskrats are still around, as I have trapped many thousands, along with other furbearers.

I started trapping with my mother in 1942 at the age of 5 years while in school. I did trap the Mississippi. I thought I would list the rivers I trapped in the Northwest but it is easier to list the one I didn't trap: The Yaak.

There is one critter I will go out of my way to trap: The raccoon. They are the No. 1 carrier of rabies and they leave parasites in their droppings that you don't want to catch.

One animal I go out of my way not to catch is the otter. I like them.

We trappers do far more good than harm. Now here are the benefits of trapping: Trappers harvest renewable resources and sell them for money that we spend locally.

The animals killed and maimed by traps are minuscule. You anti-trappers know it and I know it.

I don't know anyone dumb enough to trap a fishing access, including me.