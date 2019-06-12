I have heard the advertisement on TV several times regarding the terrible expenses of Gov. Steve Bullock as he travels to campaign for the presidency for accompanying state employees to protect him. I assume that the individuals paying for these ads will also account for the expenses for the political travels of President Trump.
He took his uninvited family along to the memorial activities in Europe at considerable added expense.
His side trip to his own golf course in Scotland cost an extra $3.6 million and his trips to his own golf courses in the past 2.5 years is now up to $105 million. No wonder he can give his $400,000 salary away in view of how we subsidize his travel and golf course subsidies.
Ron Lechelt,
Missoula