Treading water in denial

It is past time to smash the endless reel of this Trump Horror Show. We could toss the fragments into the hundreds of fires in the West.

One would think that this is Egypt with all the millions of trump toadies in "de nile" (I know, the original story had frogs.)

Even with Donald Trump’s nose up in the air, he denies that the smoke he smells is only one of many glaring manifestations of climate change. The devastating fires in the West have already broken several unwelcome records with unprecedented loss and sorrow.

Climate change deniers need to wake up to the reality of the ravaging devastation that climate change due to unchecked global warming is having on our planet. And sooner rather than later!

My great-grandchildren, who are toddlers now, will be viewing vast forests, lakes, streams and oceans teeming with wildlife only in photographs, when they are grandparents; maybe sooner at the rate we are going.

Trump and his mask-free, shoulder-to-shoulder pep-rallies are culling the herd of deniers but probably not fast enough to save the planet.

Please vote for Biden/Harris at least once but first send a donation to the American Red Cross.

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee

