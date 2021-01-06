Treason is standard for Republicans now

Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Tim Fox have all thrown their support behind an effort to overturn constitutional democracy, invalidate the results of the 2020 election, and install Donald Trump as an unelected despot.
The only way to do this is to disenfranchise millions of predominantly Black U.S. citizens who live in places such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee, so that is what Montana Republicans are trying to do. This is after nearly 60 GOP lawsuits with the same goal have been laughed out of court for a complete lack of evidence, after the Electoral College convened to confirm the election of Joe Biden, and after the small minority of Republican officials who possess even a glimmer of morality or patriotism have acknowledged the obvious reality of Trump’s loss.
Daines, Gianforte and Fox are traitors to the Constitution they swore an oath to uphold. They are authoritarians, pure and simple. This is the opposite of “small government,” not to mention every ideal espoused by the Framers of the Constitution. Treason used to be considered a serious crime in this country. The government has executed people for less. Now, it seems, treason is standard operating procedure for the GOP.
Miles Jochem,
Missoula