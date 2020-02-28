Trivia time: Guess origin of quote

In these times of turmoil, it’s nice to be able to take a mental break from it all. So how about some trivia — everyone likes trivia, right? Don’t worry, it’s multiple choice. Who said the following:

“Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak out, we strike a blow against freedom, decency and justice.”

Was it Pope Francis, Mahatma Gandhi, Donald Trump, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Martin Luther King, William Barr, Mitt Romney, Barack Obama, Marie Yovanovitch or Winston Churchill?

Tough choice, eh? Of course there are probably a few you can weed out right away.

And the answer is, “ta-dah” (OK, I cheated): Robert F. Kennedy. Did you come close?

Eugene Schmitz,

Missoula

