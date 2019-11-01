This week in the Roosevelt Room, in our White House, several white evangelicals "laid hands" on Donald Trump.
The Roosevelt Room was named for both Roosevelts by Nixon in 1969. TR, a Republican, belonged to the Dutch Reformed Church, and FDR, a Democrat, was an Episcopalian.
The founders, many deistic, clearly envisioned separation of church and state. They did want freedom of religion. So there is nothing wrong with various Christian beliefs as long as our Constitution is followed. But as one somewhat familiar with the Bible and organized religion, I am bothered by a group of high-profile religious leaders’ actions in our country’s White House.
In my judgement, the words "false prophets," which is referred to over 30 times in the New Testament as well as in the Old Testament, come to mind these days with certain religious leaders. As in Matthew 24, “false prophets will arise and perform great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray... even the elect.”
I am not a theologian and this is my opinion only. However, the support of this particular politician by this group is troublesome, to not only myself but many others who remain silent.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula