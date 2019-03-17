This year the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited in Missoula challenged the other 12 TU chapters around the state to a contest to benefit Warriors and Quiet Waters, a Bozeman-based organization that takes severely wounded Iraq and Afghanistan vets fly fishing. The rules were simple: The chapter that tied the most flies per chapter member would win the contest and a $950 Winston Pure 9-foot 4-weight rod.
Helena's Pat Barnes Chapter of Trout Unlimited won by a landslide by contributing 4,403 flies, 8.4 flies per member. The participating chapters donated a total of 12,150 flies, with a value over $25,000, to Warriors and Quiet Waters. May the vets use them to catch fish, have fun and feel the appreciation we have for their service and sacrifice.
Congratulations to the Pat Barnes Chapter and a special thanks to all the chapters that participated. If you are a fly fisherman, please join Trout Unlimited and be a part of the great work we do.
Mark Kuipers,
president,
WestSlope Chapter,
Trout Unlimited,
Missoula