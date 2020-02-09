True diversity found between book covers

Barnes and Noble’s aborted effort to manipulate history has gone down in flames, shot down by the very folks I’m sure they intended to please. I hope their effort was purely economic and not another liberal clamor to change history.

The company searched past editions to determine if race was mentioned, and if not, republished them with colored characters on the covers, i.e., "Alice in Wonderland" was really black.

I don’t give a hoot what color a character is. For instance, Robert B. Parker’s Spenser series is one of my favorites, and Spenser’s black buddy, Hawk, is iconic.

B&N called their reissued books “Diverse Editions.” Black people were pissed, and rightfully so. They complained that B&N could have found lots of great books authored by blacks if they wanted to release “Diverse Editions.” They could have re-released my "Devil’s Bounty," the first Western published with a black co-hero sharing the cover with his white buddy.

Liberals have long attacked and attempted to change history, particularly when it comes to white guilt. The "N" word, for instance, being removed from Huck Finn. You can’t change history, and it’s my belief you’re doing all who want to learn, and not repeat, a terrible injustice.