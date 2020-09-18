 Skip to main content
True heroes

In the past week I witnessed the award of the Medal of Honor to Patrick Thomas Payne, a sergeant major in the Army and a veteran of 19 years. He has served 17 tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and in one of the most courageous acts in any war lead and was involved in the freeing of over 70 hostages, in Afghanistan, who were about to be executed.

It is persons such as he and other members of the military who are our true heroes. Among them are first responders including paramedics, EMTs, firemen and women and yes, police officers and other law enforcement personnel. 

There is a reason why persons are honored with the award of a Medal of Honor and why professional athletes and movies stars do not receive honors such as this as they are not our heroes. Persons such as Sergeant Major Payne have sacrificed resulting in the facilitation of an enjoyment of the freedoms and liberties that everyone else has in the United States of America.

Jeff Hughes,

Missoula

 

