Wallace McRae's letter regarding "all land and no cattle" when referring to Matt Rosendale is spot on. I have held McRae in high regard for many years. I remember hearing an interview with him on Yellowstone Public Radio and often paraphrase one of his comments: "These newcomers are coming here for the lifestyle. But for us multi-generational ranchers, it's a way of life."
With Rosendale, his land ownership is more insidious. This is from an essay I wrote about lands and what I call gentrification of the west: "I'm from Nevada. My dad was born and raised on a ranch that my grandparents owned. I spent a good part of my childhood living on another ranch where my uncle was foreman. Those ranches were in lush areas surrounded by sunbaked high-desert. Now those lush areas no longer feed cattle but are crowded with massive homes and overwatered golf courses: gentrification of what used to be prime ranch country. I call it gentrification because we 99 percenters can no longer afford to live there. "
A true ranch owner is the one who owns the cattle, and is the one checking fence lines and cows about to calve.
Carleen Gonder,
Seeley Lake