In George Herbert W. Bush we had a leader with a sterling military record who became our president. He sought to illuminate 1,000 Points of Light among us.
Republican presidents have devolved from that lofty, noble endeavor by a class act to a draft-dodger with no class, who would take us to a black hole of oblivion.
Next, we'll be inundated with ads for the "Trumpah" vacuum cleaner. Cousin to the Roomba. It bumps and grinds about the house, caroming dumbly from impact to impact. It really sucks though. And, it has an unrivaled "gut." No points of light, but a gut.
There's an "acting" cabinet of White House officials. There's even an acting president in the person of Ann Coulter, older sister of Alice Cooper, I'm told. Trump is the "pretending" president when he's on site at the Oval Office. Courtesy of Vladimir Putin, shadow president, who gives Trump his cues and his royalties.
Make America Rake Again (MARA)!
Herbert Myers,
Missoula