I feel compelled again to refute Philip Barney's unfortunate beliefs about Donald Trump (letter, May 30).
A majority of citizens recognize the danger Trump poses to the future of America. This man wants to destroy everything he confronts — for no apparent reason other than to appease his misguided supporters and his own narcissism.
Of all his horrible traits, the worst is Trump's avowed disbelief in climate change. In a very few years, most living things will have no Earth to inhabit. Trump is actively abetting that ghastly process.
And Barney complains that 90% of Trump stories from CNN, et al., are negative. Actually that figure is complimentary since 100% of Trumpism is negative.
Then, for those (like Barney) who still call Hillary Clinton "crooked": How can you possibly ignore the myriad investigations and accusations that cascade onto Trump every day? Crooked Hillary? OMG there's no comparison.
Finally, Barney, I note two ironies about your quoting Martin Luther King Jr. For one thing, the King statement ("sincere ignorance ... conscientious stupidity") applies far more to conservatives than to liberals. Second, it is inconceivable that Dr. King ever would have voted for your racist, lying, misogynous crybaby-in-chief.
John Russell,
Missoula