Trump a wreck at presidential debate

Trump a wreck at presidential debate

Donald Trump was a total train wreck at last week's debate. He acted exactly like he's been treating our country since he's been in office, with bullying, lies, rudeness and non-stop angry outbursts.

The worst moment was when Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy and he could not do it. Utterly revealing and disgusting.

By not adhering to the agreed upon rules of the debate, Trump disrespected the American people who were trying to watch; he wasted our time.

Cindy Hockenberry,

Missoula



