Trump accusers are real danger to USA

Bob McClellan, in his letter tagged "Real danger to US is Trump supporters" (March 5), has crossed the line. McClellan dares us to cross that line which borders his property as we picture an old man yelling to the kids on his street, "Stay out of my yard"!

McClellan dares me, a supporter of the president, to engage in an aberration whose cheap shot asks me to stop supporting the president, then admonishes me to "start the legal and punitive process addressing the many violations of our democracy Trump has already committed."

Get real! Stop wasting my time. Your Democratic cronies in Washington have been trying to gin up a case against the president based on his "dangerous attitudes and actions" since before he announced he was running for the office. Those accusers have only embarrassed themselves and the Democratic Party and have proven to be the real danger to the USA.

So, I take exception to being described as a danger to the USA and the world, especially from someone who is incoherent, rambles on in writing and who disseminates the party line of the Democrats, to his shame.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

