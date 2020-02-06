Trump acquitted by 'gutless' GOP

They say the GOP is dead; all that remains is the Party of Trump. By the time this is published, the GOP-dominated Senate will have acquitted Trump after closing their eyes, plugging their ears and collectively chanting "lalala" while the U.S. government continues melting into a cesspool of Putinesque corruption. The Grand Old Party is reduced to the Gutless On Parade.

It is now the party of an admitted fraudster ($25 million for fleecing students at his fake university), the biggest liar (10,000 and counting) and a stable genius with all the best people, many of whom have left his service after flaming out in disgust or facing criminal charges. It is a party headed by a thug bent on burning anyone who stands between him and his fragile ego.

Anything, that is, except an even bigger bully. When Putin whistles, Trump rolls over — on Syria, on Ukraine. He hasn't the guts to stand up for America any more than he had the guts to serve our country. And now it is his party, remade in his image. Replace the elephant with bone spurs.

It can truly be said: Donald Trump was acquitted by a jury of his peers.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

