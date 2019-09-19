Money from our military and disaster funds to build a bogus wall? What next?
Every day something detrimental to our country and democracy. Do these people stay up all night to think of more awful things to do to weaken the U.S. and the world?
Can't believe Donald Trump could take away the emission standards from California so they will go back to the thick, polluted air of the past. Destroying our air and water quality. Are these people evil?
And why is the president campaigning for himself all over the country with taxpayer money? People like Gov. Steve Bullock, running for president, are not allowed to do that while in office. Why is Trump allowed to put up our military at his resorts and line his pockets with taxpayer money?
He always picks corrupt individuals like Attorney General William Barr to do his bidding. We need to get "Moscow Mitch" McConnell and his spineless Senate out of office; we are paying them to do nothing.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis