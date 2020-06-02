Trump administration failed to respond to pandemic with haste

100,000 innocent Americans dead. An economy sinking into depression. 15% unemployment. No cure because the pandemic warriors continue to be fired for speaking up. All because of the failure of this administration to respond with haste and a plan to this pandemic.

We can kiss our 401k plans goodbye but what a sweet deal Donald Trump handed to his millionaire pals, and he continues to bail out Wall Street while ignoring small businesses. Why are you voting for him again?

This failed office-holder has suggested life-altering cuts to Social Security and Medicare, trying to reward fat cats while ignoring struggling seniors. Why are you voting for him? A stock market crash has wiped out major portions of our retirement funds while his administration bails out his corporate buddies. A man who has to pay $25 million to the people he conned in his "university" scam. His cowardice by refusing to serve our country. His statement that he never prays for forgiveness because he is blameless.

Who will vote for this person in November? Gullible people, nitwits, militia types and racists. To quote your "hero": So sad. The rallies show it all. Hire a clown, get a circus.

Cheryl Sage,

Florence

