It is ironic that Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and other Republicans have chosen to characterize the impeachment of Donald Trump as a “Soviet-style” exercise by congressional Democrats. Having spent a lot of time in the USSR, Russia and China over the last nearly 40 years, and speaking the languages, I know Soviet-style tactics when I see them. These days, they are on full display by both Trump and his allies.
The principle elements are false innuendo, character assassination, pretension to high moral ground, appeal to the good of “the masses” (whose inclinations they purport to know better than their opponents), paranoid delusions about shadowy hidden enemies, threats of retaliation, histrionic professions of patriotism, faux indignation, construction of elaborate false diversionary narratives, and most of all, loud, endless repetition of outright lies in the face of contradicting evidence.
But then, these are nearly always the fallback methods of authoritarians whose power is threatened. Soviet citizens, and especially lesser bureaucrats and politicians, lived in fear of denunciation by colleagues. The present American variety in Washington live in fear of denunciation by nasty tweet.
Bruce Ford,
Missoula