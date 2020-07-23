Trump always grasping for more power

President Donald Trump has failed miserably to take on a helpful role in leading the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also uses every new development to pat himself on the back. He fails to express any gratitude to the health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. He spins his own conspiratorial theories of the disease's origins and seems to have no clue how to carve out a role that is helpful and supportive of those professionals in the hospitals in an extremely demanding situation.
And now he is mobilizing some federal officers apparently in the Homeland Security Department to go to Oregon (and possibly elsewhere) to face off against the protest movement there. His clamoring for more power never ceases.
Most baffling is how his supporters and Republicans in Congress turn a blind eye to all of his ludicrous behaviors.
God help us if he is elected to another term.
George Sorensen,
Billings
