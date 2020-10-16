 Skip to main content
Trump and his enablers must go

Do not vote republican. They are trying to keep you from voting. We must diminish the effect of Moscow Mitch and Lindsey liar Graham. These two along with Mark Meadows cannot continue to defeat the rules of democracy. Congress has become an example of an “Really Old Folks Hideout." THEY MUST GO. We need lawmakers who are young enough to make correct decisions for our citizens, not just for their new group of “Robber Barons.” Trump has been the worst example of a leader. Now we must take down his enablers. We must vote democratic for the next three elections to rid ourselves of the Republican “Wealthy Donors” influence. We must have laws that allow every one to vote, live our lives without impositions. NBC has discredited and useless network. They are disgusting and people will not forget it.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

