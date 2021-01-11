Trump and his supporters to blame

Responsibility for the insurrection and the deaths resulting from it can clearly be laid at the feet of Donald Trump. Responsibility is not his alone though. Republican Congressman, including Montana’s representatives Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Greg Gianforte, along with attorney General Tim Fox, who have supported this charade, attacked our Democracy’s and incited violence, all have blood on their hands. The lies were fostered politics were played. The results were inevitable. This insurrection comes as no surprise. Who couldn’t see this coming? Our Republican members of Congress, who helped promote these lies, were just adding fuel to the fire. They are all complicit in the call to insurrection and violence.The president’s strategy seems to have been “ win at all cost. Whether that was human lives, the vote of the people, or Democracy itself, it didn’t matter. Those supporting Mr. Trump’s fraudulent claims that the election was stolen signed onto the strategy of “win at All cost”. And so the lies kept being told, giving false hope and creating frustration to Trump’s base. We see where this led. Responsibility lies with Mr. Trump and those too weak to call him on his lies, not for four years and no now!