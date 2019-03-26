I’m a Democrat who is appalled at Donald Trump’s attack on John McCain and I want to provide a bit of information about Senator McCain that many might not know.
I flew with a pilot named Wesley Schierman (https://valor.militarytimes.com/hero/45389), another Vietnam war hero, who after being released from prison in Hanoi, and after overcoming severe health problems attributed to his imprisonment, came back to fly for Northwest Airlines.
Wes and I had long conversations while flying across the Pacific about his captivity and especially the role John McCain played in keeping the morale up amongst all the prisoners in the “Hanoi Hilton.” He devised ways to communicate by tapping code on cell walls with metal cups and utensils, etc. He instilled hope in the prisoners that they would survive this ordeal and eventually be released. Wes attributed the survival of so many of the prisoners to John McCain and his courage and leadership that he paid for with constant torture by the Viet Cong.
It should hurt everyone’s soul to hear this President Trump attack someone who was willing to give so much of his life to protect his country and his fellow pilots.
Where is the outrage?
Jerry Black,
Missoula