Trump attempting leap from loser to god

From loser to god. That is an impossible leap.
Donald Trump is asking his lemmings to refill his piggy bank so he can pay off his criminal bills. He does not respect any democracy, women, immigrants, minorities or anyone who does not bow to him. If you are anyone who has crossed him, hide. COVID is a hoax to him. Small businesses are crippled. His foreign policy moves leave our soldiers in a weakened condition.
I am foremost a Republican, but this guy seems to be just a poor golfer.
Harold Stanley,
Missoula
