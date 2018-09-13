Have you no shame, Mr. President? Before anything else on the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, you are tweeting in your usual self-serving conspiracy-obsessed manner, double fist pumps upon landing in Shanksville for the memorial service, thumbs up while touring the memorial site, and ending the day back in Washington heralding the supposed “success” of your complete failure in dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in devastating Puerto Rico.
This on top of last week’s initial refusal to keep the flag at half staff over the White House in honor and memory of U.S. Sen. John McCain.
What an embarrassment to the American people you are and forever will be. Make America great again indeed.
James Wood,
Missoula