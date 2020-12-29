Trump breakdown or sly as a fox?

It is being suggested by some psychologists that President Trump's denial of defeat may show a deteriorating mental capacity. (See Politico article by Michael Kruse, Dec. 20.)

"He may be having a nervous breakdown," some opine.

Or maybe Donald Trump is again demonstrating he can be sly as a fox.

In her book "Bag Man," Rachel Maddow describes the downfall of Vice President Spiro Agnew for a decade, even as Vice President Agnew had been demanding and receiving cash payoffs from Maryland contractors.

Then-Attorney General Elliot Richardson asked the Office of Legal Counsel this question: Could a sitting vice president face federal criminal prosecution?

The OLC answered in sum: "A sitting president was not subject to federal criminal indictment; a vice president was" ("Bag Man, page 177).

Bad news for Agnew; good news for President Richard Nixon.

Now consider: If a president, even an obviously former president, refuses to concede an election, claiming, "I was robbed; I am still the legitimate president," does this claim muddy the waters for federal and state prosecutors?

Might not this claim persistently pursued help Donald Trump until, say, 2024?