Trump breakdown or sly as a fox?

It is being suggested by some psychologists that President Trump's denial of defeat may show a deteriorating mental capacity. (See Politico article by Michael Kruse, Dec. 20.)
"He may be having a nervous breakdown," some opine.
Or maybe Donald Trump is again demonstrating he can be sly as a fox.
In her book "Bag Man," Rachel Maddow describes the downfall of Vice President Spiro Agnew for a decade, even as Vice President Agnew had been demanding and receiving cash payoffs from Maryland contractors.
Then-Attorney General Elliot Richardson asked the Office of Legal Counsel this question: Could a sitting vice president face federal criminal prosecution?
The OLC answered in sum: "A sitting president was not subject to federal criminal indictment; a vice president was" ("Bag Man, page 177).
Bad news for Agnew; good news for President Richard Nixon.
Now consider: If a president, even an obviously former president, refuses to concede an election, claiming, "I was robbed; I am still the legitimate president," does this claim muddy the waters for federal and state prosecutors?
Might not this claim persistently pursued help Donald Trump until, say, 2024?
So the clever fox staying crying in his den.
Ed Chaberek,
Superior