“Liar, liar, pants on fire,” should be the Trumpsters' mantra chant, as opposed to “Mexico,” when responding who is going to pay for the wall. Donald Trump’s promise that the wall would be built and paid for by Mexico was just as phony as his promise that he would “save Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security without cuts.”
Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump pledged to save Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security without cuts. He accused GOP opponents of wanting to slash the programs and he claimed that Hillary Clinton wanted to destroy Medicare.
Trump’s new budget proposal, titled “A Budget for a Better America: Promises Kept. Taxpayers First,” does not protect the programs that Trump vowed to safeguard at all costs. To the contrary, he is calling for even larger cuts than he proposed last year, to the tune of reducing spending on Medicare by $845 billion over the next decade. Presumably, this budget will lighten the skyrocketing deficit caused by massive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans incorporated into his last year's tax bill.
The Trumpsters need a new chant for Trump campaign meetings that accurately portrays his complete disregard for truth, honesty and dignity.
Terry Hanson,
Miles City