 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump built wall around Capitol

Trump built wall around Capitol

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump did help build a wall. It was built around the U.S. Capitol after a violent mob of his supporters ransacked the temple of democracy on Jan. 6 to stop the electoral vote count and the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump to this day claims he won an election that he lost. A majority of Republicans continue to believe Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. The leaders of the Montana Republicans did not challenge Trump’s lie, "Stop the Steal."

It is time to tell the truth. "Stop the Lie." Then someday we can tear down that wall — Trump’s wall around our Capitol.

Jack Byrnes,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News