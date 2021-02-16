Trump built wall around Capitol

Donald Trump did help build a wall. It was built around the U.S. Capitol after a violent mob of his supporters ransacked the temple of democracy on Jan. 6 to stop the electoral vote count and the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump to this day claims he won an election that he lost. A majority of Republicans continue to believe Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. The leaders of the Montana Republicans did not challenge Trump’s lie, "Stop the Steal."

It is time to tell the truth. "Stop the Lie." Then someday we can tear down that wall — Trump’s wall around our Capitol.

Jack Byrnes,

Missoula

