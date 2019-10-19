Donald Trump is campaigning for himself on taxpayer money. Many of the towns he has hit with his rallies are left with big bills. The Trump people, when asked if they would pay the cities back, including Montana towns, refused to pay for the expenses they had incurred.
Colluding with foreign countries against our own country used to be called treason and was a death sentence. Trump is encouraging his blank-faced followers at the rallies to commit crimes against his opponents, including killing. This has to stop; it is so reminiscent of another terrible time when one man stirred up his country to commit genocide.
It is a very scary time when one man and his corrupt staff commit crimes, in plain sight, against our constitution and our democracy. I, for one, do not want to live under the rule of Russian, Turkish, Syrian and Saudi thugs, who kill anyone who oppose them.
What happened? How did this deep state slither into our government.? Were we not paying attention? This is the swamp we are in.
You have free articles remaining.
I hope my letter gets in print, apparently Facebook is OK with fake stories and lies, what I am telling you is the truth.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis