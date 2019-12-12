{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

A Saudi Air Force trainee in Pensacola, Florida, shot and killed three Navy people on the base.

Donald Trump, who backs the Saudis in everything they do, including chopping up a writer for an American newspaper, said the Saudis will support the families of those killed. Trump said it is sad.

What? Why are we training Saudis in Florida? Again, remember 9/11? those were Saudi Arabians, not Iraqis, who had also been trained to fly in Florida.

Is it too late for America when we have a "president" who aligns himself with all dictators and seems to want to be one himself? Our country is being taken over by the National Rifle Association and Russia.

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis

