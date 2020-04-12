Trump chose dollars over deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To Gary Marbut:

Please remove my name from the Montana Shooting Sports Association email list. I am tired of reading your letters to Governor Bullock second-guessing his reaction to the virus.

If Donald Trump had been more proactive early on, as was Bullock, our nation might have fewer cases of the virus.

But Donald Trump called it a hoax and chose dollars over deaths.

Jim Heydon,

Missoula