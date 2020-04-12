Trump chose dollars over deaths

To Gary Marbut:
Please remove my name from the Montana Shooting Sports Association email list. I am tired of reading your letters to Governor Bullock second-guessing his reaction to the virus.
If Donald Trump had been more proactive early on, as was Bullock, our nation might have fewer cases of the virus.
But Donald Trump called it a hoax and chose dollars over deaths.
Jim Heydon,
Missoula
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.