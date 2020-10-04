Trump chose wrong strategy

Generally a presidential candidate seeking reelection will find some accomplishments to verbally bask in following his four years in office, and talk-up how much better the country is after their first term. This time, however, our president and his handlers have chosen to talk-up how much more violent, dysfunctional and worse the country is after his first four years. I’m not sure that this odd strategy would make voters want to do it again. Our incumbent and his yes-men in the Senate who happen to be seeking reelection may be in peril.