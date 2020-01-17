Early on, rich and powerful factions in business, also with social policy organizations, learned Donald Trump does things that benefit Trump.
Apparently acting to benefit his re-election, President Trump asked newly, popularly elected Ukraine President Zelensky to do a favor. Not hearing a satisfactory answer, 90 minutes later Donald Trump ordered that military approved, congressionally approved security and military aid to Ukraine be stopped.
Since then Donald Trump has obstructed our Congress’ investigation of events on both sides of his order to stop payment to Ukraine.
Facing a Senate trial, he went against expert advice and ordered Qasem Soleimani assasinated, but did not consult back and forth with the gang of eight congressional leaders.
What was his purpose? Perhaps to help him win re-election?
During a Senate trial to acquit or convict, with floor manager Adam Schiff, would our president be mentally competent to evaluate his best available personal options while also evaluating what's best for the USA?
You have free articles remaining.
Maybe the Senate will vote to change Senate rules, and vote to dismiss impeachment articles.
Trump's base has the means and methods to keep him in power.
They want us to not know why, without factual, vetted evidence, Trump ordered the assasination of Soleimani.
Bob Williams,
Stevensville