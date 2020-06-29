Trump complicit in killing of US soldiers

Trump complicit in killing of US soldiers

{{featured_button_text}}

This is blood curdling news, verified by central intelligence, that Russia paid Afghanistan militants to kill American soldiers.

And the sociopath Donald Trump was briefed about it before it happened and was complacent, afterwards asking for the Russians to be allowed into the G7 conference.

Trump and his criminal followers should be tried for treason, knowingly allowing the Russians to pay bounties to kill our American soldiers in Afghanistan. And this horrible traitor is carrying the code to the nuclear bomb. How much classified information has been given to the Russians and even the Chinese?

Trump should be removed from the White House now, we can't wait for the election. He has said he won't step down and that their will be a civil war with his white nationalist followers.

This, the commander in chief, knew that the Russians were paying bounties to kill our American troops. Never in our history has there been such a crime, a crime against our American troops and citizens. Taking funding away from the fight against this virus, condoning Russian and Chinese interference in elections, complicit in the killing of our soldiers.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Fielder spreading false rumors
Letters

Fielder spreading false rumors

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who’s now running for a seat on the Public Service Commission, wants you to overlook the fact that she spread false rum…

Trump's lies
Letters

Trump's lies

Trump threw a rally and nobody came. The number counted by the Tulsa Fire Marshall was less than 6200 attendees. The Missoulian front page sto…

Guns are designed to kill
Letters

Guns are designed to kill

In March, a reader took issue with an editorial comment "Toilet paper and guns … one designed for comfort in life, the other designed to take …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News