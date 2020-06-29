Trump complicit in killing of US soldiers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is blood curdling news, verified by central intelligence, that Russia paid Afghanistan militants to kill American soldiers.

And the sociopath Donald Trump was briefed about it before it happened and was complacent, afterwards asking for the Russians to be allowed into the G7 conference.

Trump and his criminal followers should be tried for treason, knowingly allowing the Russians to pay bounties to kill our American soldiers in Afghanistan. And this horrible traitor is carrying the code to the nuclear bomb. How much classified information has been given to the Russians and even the Chinese?

Trump should be removed from the White House now, we can't wait for the election. He has said he won't step down and that their will be a civil war with his white nationalist followers.

This, the commander in chief, knew that the Russians were paying bounties to kill our American troops. Never in our history has there been such a crime, a crime against our American troops and citizens. Taking funding away from the fight against this virus, condoning Russian and Chinese interference in elections, complicit in the killing of our soldiers.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

