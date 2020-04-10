Trump could have acted early to reduce COVID-19 impact

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To those of you who are still listening to this apparently uneducated idiot who doesn't read, who doesn't believe in science, who really doesn't believe in god, here are some facts: This didn't have to get to this point where we have more COVID-19 virus then any other country in the world.

Donald Trump has not once commended the at-risk health care nurses and doctors, or any compassion for the thousands dying. His only concern is the stock market and how it will look for him. He has claimed the coronavirus to be a hoax from the very start, He is still jumping in front of the scientists and medical people to tell everyone how really great things are going.

He now wants to open up everything in the country, not because we will be safe, but to make a pseudo economy for his sake. He knew as far back as November 2019 that there was this dangerous virus in China. He had warning after warning from our intelligence community of the dangers and yet he kept the lies up, which really put us all at risk and basically killed our economy as well.

Governor Bullock is still fighting for the equipment we need in Montana.

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis